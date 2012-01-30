OSLO Jan 30 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose slightly on Monday as the effects of much-colder-than-expected weather forecasts were offset by a lower-than-anticipated spot price due to high wind production.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose 0.95 percent to 37.0 euros at 1059 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2012, was up 1.47 percent to 45.0 euros.

"It has been a difficult morning. Weather forecasts were pretty bullish, with more cold predicted peaking at the weekend. There were three degrees Celsius less compared with Friday," said a Swedish trader.

"But then the spot price for Monday came out pretty low at 42.66 euros, when the market had anticipated at least 48.5 euros, due to high wind production in Norway, and a low spot price in Germany."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Tuesday to come out much higher, at between 46 and 48 euros, due to colder weather expected on Tuesday and lower wind production.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said this week's weather will be cold and dry over the Nordics.

"Beginning with Sunday or so it will get more unsettled and milder, especially in the north and west with partly near normal temperatures and precipitation," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 8.9 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.18 dollars at 1108 GMT, down 0.25 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.44 percent to 7.99 euros.

* Nuclear: Production was steady with 6,327 megawatts (MW) in production and 2,770 megawatts offline.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.8 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.6 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Keiron Henderson)