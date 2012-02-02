OSLO Feb 2 Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose again on Thursday as power-supply woes continued to dog the region gripped by Arctic cold.

The March 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was up 3.20 percent to 41.90 euros at 1402 GMT while the benchmark second-quarter 2012 traded at 37.20 euros, of 1.09 percent higher than Wednesday's close.

"This is what happens when we lose almost half our nuclear power capacity and the Fenno-Scan 2 cable is taken of the grid," said a Sweden-based power trader.

He said a shutdown at Sweden's Oskarhamn 3 nuclear power reactor, which has undergone repairs since Jan. 24, was extended to Feb. 10, even as unrelated troubles knocked out one of two subsea cables between Sweden and Finland.

Forecasters said the upcoming weekend would be the coldest of the winter so far.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price: The spot price for Friday came in at 84.29 euros, well shy of the 99.7 euro prediction made by Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

* Weather: Point Carbon forecaster Georg Mueller said weekend temperatures would be well below normal in most of the region, with the north and northwest seeing near-normal temperatures and some precipitation. The unsettled conditions will move south next week, with temperatures and approaching or slightly exceeding normal. "A significant wet and mild spell seems unlikely at least before mid February though," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 9.9 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.84 dollars at 1404 GMT, up 0.25 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 2.84 percent to 8.70 euros.

* Nuclear: The scheduled restart of Oskarshamn 3 was extended until February 10. Output from the unit, whose capacity is 1,400 MW, was zero.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.0 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs, editing by William Hardy)