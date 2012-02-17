OSLO Feb 17 Short-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> tumbled on Friday due to weather forecasts that were wetter and milder than normal.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 2.92 percent to 33.20 euros at 0936 GMT.

The front-month contract, the March 2012, was down 3.33 percent to 36.30 euros.

"We have really wet and mild forecasts now, much above normal precipitation levels," said a Swedish trader.

The Nordic region is highly reliant on hydropower generation.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at 34 euros later today as consumption is expected to decrease at the weekend. The spot price for Friday came out at 38.97 euros.

He expected the spot price for Monday to stay lower than Friday's level due to windy weather that would boost wind power production.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "Next week seems to get quite wet and mild as both (weather forecast) models are quite similar. Later on the trend to more near-normal (conditions) seems to remain solid."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 14.0 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 120.33 dollars at 0953 GMT, up 0.18 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 1.33 percent to 9.12 euros.

* Nuclear: The Oskarshamn 1 and Ringhals 2 reactors in Sweden remain offline and are not expected to be back before the middle of next month.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.0 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.5 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by William Hardy)