OSLO Feb 20 Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> were mixed on Monday as traders scoured forecast data for signs of an end to the unseasonably warm and wet weather that has pulled the benchmark price down 15 percent the past two weeks.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, edged down 0.1 percent to 32.95 euros at 1226 GMT.

The front-month contract, the March 2012, was up 0.28 percent to 35.90 euros.

"The market is just going sideways today," said a Norway-based trader. "The weather report looks a little colder and drier, which pulled up the short contracts a touch, but reservoir levels are so high the hydrological situation is still bearish."

The Nordic region is highly reliant on hydropower generation.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the average spot price for Tuesday came in at 36.48 euros per MWh, down 2.98 euros from Monday. Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, made a preliminary prediction for Wednesday's spot of 37.40 euros.

* Weather: Point Carbon forecaster Georg Mueller said: "Tomorrow and the rest of the week until Friday will be wet and mild with mostly above-normal precipitation and temperatures.

"The weekend will be slightly less active and cooler. Next week will continue with this trend towards colder and drier weather with near normal temperatures and precipitation. A major cold spell with well-below normal temperatures is not likely at the moment."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 12.5 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 120.30 dollars at 1223 GMT, up 0.60 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.05 percent to 9.08 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.4 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.5 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)