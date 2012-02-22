OSLO Feb 22 Most near-term Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> came down further on Wednesday as meteorologists predicted higher temperatures and more rain and snow in an already mild winter.

The weather-sensitive front-month contract, the March 2012 , fell 1.99 percent to 34.40 euros at 1327 GMT, while the Week 9 contract was down 2.84 percent to 34.25 euros in heavy trade.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, edged up 0.31 percent to 32.55 euros.

"Early this morning we received yet another wet and quite mild forecst," said a Sweden-based power analyst.

"We are experiencing really low prices now," he added. "The spot for tomorrow came in at 31.41 euros. You can compare that with a few weeks ago, when it was up between 80 and 90 (euros)."

Since then, he said, nuclear power production in Sweden has returned to 80 percent of capacity from well under 60 percent as repairs have been executed.

In addition, he said, much of the precipitation expected in the next two weeks will fall in the form of rain, immediately boosting hydropower generation by river-based stations.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the average spot price for Thursday came in at 31.41 euros per MWh, down from Wednesday's 34.41, and more downside may be in store. The analyst predicted an average spot price for Friday of just over 30 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "The days until early next week will be wet and mild with above normal rain amounts and temperatures only briefly interrupted by slightly cooler and drier weather during the weekend. Later in the next week... the northern and western parts of Scandinavia will remain quite wet(with) temperatures remaining above normal. This general setup seems to be stable until the end of the period with no significantly colder spells in sight."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 14.0 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 121.62 dollars at 1308 GMT, down 0.03 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 1.63 percent to 9.35 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.1 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.3 euros on the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs, editing by William Hardy)