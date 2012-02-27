OSLO, February 27 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Monday due to weather forecasts predicting drier, colder conditions over the hydropower-reliant region.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose 2.18 percent to 35.20 euros at 1103 GMT.

The front-month contract, the March 2012, was up 2.21 percent to 37.0 euros.

"The market is a bit stronger," said a Norway-based trader. "The weather forecasts appear to be changing to drier and colder conditions. It is the main driver."

The power market in Germany, with whom the Nordics trade electricity, was also up, as were carbon emission contracts and coal prices, added the trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: The spot price for Tuesday came out at 33.79 euros. Ahead of it, the trader saw it coming out at 34 euros as wind power output is expected to rise, compared with Monday's 37.61 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said slightly drier and colder weather conditions were expected in the second half of this week and early next week.

"Later on (the weather is) more unsettled but remaining rather cool with near normal temperatures. No return of really wet weather likely before around March 10."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 11.8 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 123.92 dollars at 1116 GMT, down 1.24 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 1.38 percent to 9.56 euros.

* Nuclear: the nuclear capacity that is out production remained steady at 2,180 megawatts.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.0 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.2 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Birrane)