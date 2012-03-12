OSLO, March 12 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell sharply on Monday weighed down by forecasts for a continued stretch of warmer-than-usual weather with rain.

The benchmark second-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was down 4.57 percent to 29.25 euros at 1045 GMT.

The front-month April 2012 contract was down 5.04 percent to 28.25 euros.

"There are forecasts for warmer and wetter weather again," said a trader. "Also, carbon prices are down."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader said he expected the spot price for Tuesday to be flat at around 30 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said temperatures were expected to remain above normal and there were no clear signs for a major cold spell ahead. Conditions are likely to be generally rather wet with above-normal amounts of rain in places towards the weekend and next week.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 16.9 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 124.85 dollars at 1044 GMT, down 0.88 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 3.46 percent to 7.81 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.90 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euro compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Jason Neely)