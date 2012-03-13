OSLO, March 13 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> held steady on Tuesday, following a five-week price slide, as the region's unseasonably warm winter gradually gives way to a mild spring.

The benchmark second-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was unchanged at 29.05 euros at 1315 GMT after a steep fall on Monday.

The front-month April 2012 contract was down 0.71 percent to 27.80 euros.

"It's very warm now and there's been no significant change in the weather forecast to move the market," said a Norway-based trader. "Overall, it will be relatively warm and wet at least until March 28."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader said he expected the spot price for Thursday to be between 30 and 31 euros, about the same as Wednesday's 30.97 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said conditions through Saturday would remain mostly dry in the south with sunny intervals and above-normal temperatures while the west and north remain unsettled with rainier and warmer conditions than normal. Unsettled conditions will move into the south on Sunday with continued warm temperatures.

"The very end of the period could bring a slight drier trend but uncertainty seems to be quite high," he added.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 17.8 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 125.27 dollars at 1317 GMT, down 0.06 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.3 percent to 7.67 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.4 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.5 euro compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Anthony Barker)