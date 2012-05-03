OSLO May 3 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Thursday due to forecasts for wetter weather conditions as well as falling prices for coal and carbon emissions.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the third-quarter 2012, fell 2.15 percent to 29.6 euros at 0937 GMT.

The front-month contract, the May 2012, was down 1.07 percent to 27.75 euros, while the year 2013 contract was also down 0.52 percent to 38.1 euros.

"Prices have been falling for several reasons. The weather forecasts are very, very wet, and the hydro balance is expected to strengthen pushing prices down," said a Norwegian trader.

Lower coal and CO2 emission prices also had an impact, he added.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Friday to come out a bit higher later today due to weather temperature decreasing. He did not specify the price.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the outlook was for mostly quite cool and partly wet weather until well into next week, followed by a less active period, but no warm and dry spell has been hinted so far.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 24.0 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 118.05 dollars at 0949 GMT, down 0.13 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 1.39 percent to 7.12 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 37 euros per megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2012, down 0.4 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)