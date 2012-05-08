OSLO May 8 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Tuesday due to weather forecasts predicting more precipitation over the hydropower-reliant region and bearish coal prices.

"It's another day with the price declines in the Nordic market, and there are the usual explanations: the water forecast is really bearish with plenty of precipitation expected in the next couple of weeks, and you also have coal prices falling," a Norway-based analyst said.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the third-quarter 2012, fell 1.86 percent to 29.05 euros at 0957 GMT.

The front-month contract, the June 2012, was down 2.29 percent to 25.6 euros.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the analyst said he expected the spot price for Wednesday to come out at slightly lower than on Tuesday, when it was 34.9 euros, due to higher water inflows and less consumption as temperatures rises.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said lows moving in from northwestern Europe will bring rather large amounts of rain in the next days before the weekend, but that at least some drier and also warmer days were possible after around May 20.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 25 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 112.55 dollars at 1031 GMT, down 0.54 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 0.74 percent to 6.67 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 37 euros per megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with Monday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)