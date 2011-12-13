OSLO Dec 13 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Tuesday after weather forecasters predicted drier conditions over the hydropower-reliant region.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 1.89 percent to 40.35 euros at 1014 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2011, was up 1.91 percent to 39.95 euros.

"We have a quiet dry, forecast and prices rose," said a trader.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Wednesday to come out at around 35 euros later today as water reserves in the region are high.

"There is pressure to produce at the moment because there is so much water in the system," he said.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, saw both less wet and slightly colder conditions due to stronger high pressure over the northern North Atlantic and Western Europe.

"Generally the unsettled outlook remains solid though," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 11.8 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.96 dollars at 1018 GMT, up 0.65 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 4.24 percent to 7.22 euros.

* Nuclear: Sweden's nuclear capacity is 7,896 megawatts (MW), with 1,550 MW offline due to maintenance.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 42.5 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon.

Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance.

NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:>

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Keiron Henderson)