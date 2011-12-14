OSLO Dec 14 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Wednesday on a milder and wetter weather forecast and a general decline in European energy-related prices.

The benchmark first-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was down 3.6 percent to 39 euros at 1242 GMT.

The front-month January 2012 contract was off 4.09 percent to 38.70 euros.

"The move down is due to a wet weather prognosis and a forecast for milder temperatures," a Norway-based trader said. "At the same time, carbon emissions prices and German power prices are down. Everything is down today, oil and coal, too."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price: The spot price for Thursday came out at 35.68 euros, slightly above Wednesday's 34.91 euros.

* Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "Later in the next week, weather activity will increase again as Atlantic lows will move in with milder air. Temperatures and precipitation amounts are mostly above normal. Significant cold and dry spells are not likely to set in before the end of the year."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is 13.4 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 108.06 dollars at 1240 GMT, down 1.4 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 6.97 percent to 6.54 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 42.4 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euro from Tuesday's close, according to Point Carbon.

Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance.

NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:>

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Jason Neely)