OSLO Dec 19 Most forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> continued to fall on Monday as traders and portfolio managers extended their high-supply, low-demand market view into the new year.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, was down 3.21 percent to 36.15 euros in light pre-Christmas volume at 1027 GMT, representing almost a 30-percent decline since Nov. 9.

The front-month contract, the January 2012, had not been traded a single time by 1027 GMT, the price remaining where it closed on Friday, at 36.68 euros.

"It's the same old story, mainly -- we keep getting forecasts that are wet and mild," said a portfolio manager posted near the Arctic Circle in coastal Norway, where the temperature was barely below freezing.

"There are no bullish signals in sight at all, so the market is correcting further down."

He said the day-ahead contract was nonetheless trading up more than 1 percent, probably due to a forecast dip in Danish wind production.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: a trader expected the spot price for Tuesday to come out close to Monday's 36.52-euro level, or perhaps a bit higher due to the calm winds.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "Atlantic lows will gain influence again in the next days and will initiate a milder and wetter weather period with mostly above normal temperatures and rain amounts which will last until the end of the month at least."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 18.1 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 104.20 dollars at 1034 GMT, up 0.82 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was off 1.48 percent to 6.65 euros.

* Wind: power output in Denmark will average around 1,220 MW on Tuesday, down 340 MW from Monday, Point Carbon reported. Swedish wind power will also decline.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.6 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euros compared with Friday's close, according to Point Carbon.

Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance.

NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:>

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)