OSLO Dec 19 Most forward Nordic power
prices <0#ENOALL:> continued to fall on Monday as traders and
portfolio managers extended their high-supply, low-demand market
view into the new year.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, was down
3.21 percent to 36.15 euros in light pre-Christmas volume at
1027 GMT, representing almost a 30-percent decline since Nov. 9.
The front-month contract, the January 2012, had not
been traded a single time by 1027 GMT, the price remaining where
it closed on Friday, at 36.68 euros.
"It's the same old story, mainly -- we keep getting
forecasts that are wet and mild," said a portfolio manager
posted near the Arctic Circle in coastal Norway, where the
temperature was barely below freezing.
"There are no bullish signals in sight at all, so the market
is correcting further down."
He said the day-ahead contract was nonetheless
trading up more than 1 percent, probably due to a forecast dip
in Danish wind production.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Spot price expectations: a trader expected the spot price
for Tuesday to come out close to Monday's 36.52-euro level, or
perhaps a bit higher due to the calm winds.
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said: "Atlantic lows will gain
influence again in the next days and will initiate a milder and
wetter weather period with mostly above normal temperatures and
rain amounts which will last until the end of the month at
least."
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 18.1
terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point
Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 104.20
dollars at 1034 GMT, up 0.82 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was off 1.48 percent to 6.65 euros.
* Wind: power output in Denmark will average around 1,220 MW
on Tuesday, down 340 MW from Monday, Point Carbon reported.
Swedish wind power will also decline.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 41.6 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012,
down 0.1 euros compared with Friday's close, according to Point
Carbon.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)