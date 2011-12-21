OSLO Dec 21 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> resumed their season-long decline on Wednesday as weather forecasters reiterated and extended their outlook for warm temperatures and heavy precipitation well into the first week of January.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, fell 2.3 percent to trade at 36.40 euros at 1057 GMT.

The front-month contract, the January 2012, was down 3 percent to 35.50 euros.

"For the next 10 days it looks like 4 degrees (Celsius) above seasonal normal temperatures and a lot of precipitation -- a very wet and warm weather forecast," a Norway-based trader said.

"It's basically the same until the fourth of January. For the hydropower-driven Nordic markets that is a very bearish input."

The warmer temperatures, after an already-mild December, were to hit right away. Analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, saw consumption across the region falling on Thursday afternoon by 700-1,000 MWh/h from the day before.

The Nordic price pullback was exacerbated by a slide in European Union carbon emissions prices as traders partly discounted the chance that EU leaders would act decisively to prop up the carbon allowances market, the Norwegian trader said.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: a trader said the spot price for Thursday was likely come in at about 36.5 euros, down about 1 euro from Wednesday as short-term demand expectations wane.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "Very mild and wet, especially during Christmas and early next week. Later on, slightly less active due to lows moving a bit more southerly, but a change in the general weather pattern is still not hinted at, so that precipitation and temperatures should remain mostly above normal until the end of the period."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 21.3 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 107 dollars at 1050 GMT, up 0.29 percent.

* Carbon: Benchmark European Union allowances were down 2.6 percent to 8.69 euros after spiking on Tuesday when a European Parliament committee voted to restrict the number of allowances in circulation after 2013 to strengthen pricing.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 43.4 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, up 1.5 euros compared with Tuesday's close, according to Point Carbon.

(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)