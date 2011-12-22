OSLO, Dec 22 Most forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> pulled up in sparse pre-holiday trade on Thursday as meteorologists said a warm and wet system hovering over the region could begin giving way to colder conditions next week after intensifying in the meantime. The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, rose 0.69 percent to trade at 36.70 euros at 1149 GMT. The front-month contract, the January 2012, turned up 0.62 percent to 35.95 euros after trading down most of the morning. "The shorter futures might come up a little more if we see colder weather," a Swedish-based trader said. "But in the days just ahead it will be much, much warmer together with more precipitation." PRICE DRIVERS * Spot price expectations: the spot price for Friday plunged to 32.49 euros from Thursday's 36.2 euros as temperatures were expected to rise and demand fall ahead of the Christmas holiday. * Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said conditions throughout early next week would be "very wet and mild, with well-above-normal rain amounts in western Norway." He said temperatures would fall toward normal after that but added: "A change in the general weather pattern towards stable cold and dry conditions is not likely before around Jan 5." * Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 21.3 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon. * Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was up six cents at 107.77 at 1141 GMT, * Carbon: Benchmark European Union allowances were down 1.32 percent to 8.25 euros. On Tuesday the price spiked 18 percent after the European Union's environment committee voted to firm the market by withholding allowances from 2013 onward. * Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 43.2 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros from Wednesday's close, according to Point Carbon. Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance. NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:> GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by James Jukwey)