OSLO, Dec 28 Most forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> were little changed on Wednesday as the effects of slightly colder long-term weather forecasts were offset by falling power prices in Germany, which trades electricity with the Nordic countries. The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, was up 0.13 percent to 37.80 euros at 0924 GMT. The front-month contract, the January 2011, was down 0.14 percent to 36.75 euros. "The weather is slightly bullish, but the German market is down, so the market is unchanged," said a trader in Sweden, who added that there was little turnover, with many players away for the holidays. PRICE DRIVERS * Spot price expectations: The trader expected the spot price for Thursday to fall to 28.50-29 euros later today. "Temperatures are set to rise tomorrow, and wind power (production) is going up," he said. The spot price for Wednesday was 30.42 euros. * Weather: Unlike the trader, Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the latest weather forecasts were more bearish than bullish, with the EC12 weather forecasts on Tuesday night being wetter and milder than the EC00 forecasts on Tuesday. * Hydro balance: The total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 17.5 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon. * Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 108.49 dollars at 0915 GMT, down 0.7 percent. * Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 0.78 percent to 8.85 euros. * Nuclear: The amount of power capacity unavailable due to maintenance was unchanged since Tuesday at 1,770 megawatts. * Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 43.0 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance. NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:> GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Jane Baird)