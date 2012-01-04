OSLO Jan 4 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> picked up on Wednesday after meteorologists saw regional temperatures falling to more normal wintertime levels during parts of the next two weeks, likely boosting electricity demand.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose 2.05 percent to 32.40 euros by 1032 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2012 was up 2.23 percent to 36.70 euros.

"Once again it's the weather forecast that is moving the market," a Sweden-based portfolio manager said. "It's looking slightly colder toward the middle of the 10-day (forecast) period and then again toward the end of it, at least in Norway."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: The trader said he expected the spot price for Thursday to rise to 31.7 euros, up from Wednesday's 30.2 euros, and added it could go a bit higher if wind-power production in Denmark and Germany fall sharply.

* Weather: Point Carbon forecaster Georg Mueller saw moderate snow and rain with temperatures dropping to near normal in the next few days. "Sunday and Monday will be rather calm and cool but the rest of (next) week will be wet and milder again with temperatures and precipitation above normal. The general weather pattern seems to remain solid until the end of the period with no major changes towards cold and dry likely before January 20th."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen at 21.2 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, according to Point Carbon. That was down 0.6 terawatt hours from Tuesday's view.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 3.79 percent to 6.85 euros.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $112.07 at 1031 GMT, down 0.05 percent.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 1.1 euros compared with the previous close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Keiron Henderson)