OSLO, Jan 6 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell on Friday on milder temperatures with more precipitation expected in the coming week, a combination that would curb demand for heating while topping off reservoirs in the hydropower-dependent region. The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 1.66 percent to 32.50 euros at 1209 GMT. The front-month contract, the February 2011, was down 1.74 percent to 36.60 euros. "The weather is the main reason, actually. We have a warm and wet trend over the last couple of days, and now we've seen a bit of a sell-off," said one trader. "There is also a slight influence from Germany and emissions as well." PRICE DRIVERS * Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said next week looked like a new wet and mild period but that towards the end of the two week forecasting period, there was a trend for colder weather. * Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 25.2 terawatt hours above normal, up 1.7 TW from Thursday's estimate, according to Point Carbon. * Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $113.22 at 1148 GMT, up 0.4 percent. * Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 3.72 percent to 6.47 euros. * Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.9 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.6 euros compared with Thursday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by James Jukwey)