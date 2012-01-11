OSLO Jan 11 Near-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> jumped on Wednesday as meteorologists predicted colder and drier conditions, heightening demand expectations and weakening hydropower supply potential after a mild first half of winter.

The front-month contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the February 2011, was up 7.60 percent to 42.45 euros at 1041 GMT.

The benchmark second-quarter 2012, rose 2.69 percent to 34.30 euros.

"The market is rising quite sharply in the near end of the curve," a Norway-based portfolio manager said. "The previous forecasts had shown a possibility for colder weather in the last half of January but now they are more certain."

The calendar-year contracts for 2013 and beyond, which respond primarily to changes in fossil-fuel markets, were flat or slightly down on Wednesday.

European coal futures and Brent crude were largely unchanged on the day, while front-year carbon emissions permits were trading a slightly lower.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said he expects colder and drier conditions over the weekend and early next week, and added: "I believe that the second half of January will be colder and drier than the previous weeks in general, and even some spells with below normal temperatures are possible."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now is seen at 19.8 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon. That represented a decline of 2.8 terawatt hours from Tuesday's reading.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 113.41 dollars, up 0.10 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 0.42 percent to 7.10 euros at 1043 GMT.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.9 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, unchanged from Tuesday, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)