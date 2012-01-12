OSLO Jan 12 Forward Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> fell on Thursday as weather conditions ahead were
predicted to be milder than previously forecast, lowering demand
expectations.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell
0.29 percent to 34.05 euros at 0904 GMT.
The front-month contract, the February 2011, was
down 2.0 percent to 41.60 euros.
"They're down a bit on the weather forecasts," said a
trader. "The forecasts are for slightly less cold weather ahead
compared to yesterday, when (prices) were up."
PRICE DRIVERS
* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters
company, expected the spot price for Friday to come out at 33.3
euros later today.
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon said he
expected colder and drier weather in the coming days and that
the situation would become unsettled later next week with some
precipitation, but said no new major mild and wet spells were
likely.
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now
will be 21.0 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point
Carbon. That is up 0.9 terawatt hours compared with Wednesday's
reading.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 113.15
dollars at 0901 GMT, up 0.81 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
price was down 0.57 percent to 7.00 euros.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 41.7 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012,
down 0.2 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to
Point Carbon.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Alison Birrane)