OSLO Jan 13 Forward Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> rose on Friday as meteorologists predicted colder
and drier conditions, likely boosting electricity demand and
weakening hydropower supply.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose
2.84 percent to 34.45 euros at 0954 GMT.
The front-month contract, the February 2011, was up
4.64 percent to 41.70 euros.
"We've got some colder weather forecasts in, and now we are
actually supposed to see temperatures below normal, which has
certainly not been the case for the first half of the winter," a
Norway-based power analyst said.
He said the month-ahead forecast looked "really cold toward
the end."
PRICE DRIVERS
* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters
company, said it expected the spot price for Saturday to come
out at 32.8 euros later today.
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said he expected weather conditions to
be quite dry and cool in the next days, and turn more unsettled
again later next week. Beyond that period, conditions were
expected to be drier and colder but not extremely cold.
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was
seen at 18.8 terawatt hours above normal, down 1.8 TWh compared
to Thursday's estimate, according to Point Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.95
dollars at 0956 GMT, up 0.62 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was up 0.83 percent to 7.25 euros.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 41.40 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012,
down 0.2 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point
Carbon.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Walter Gibbs)