OSLO Jan 13 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Friday as meteorologists predicted colder and drier conditions, likely boosting electricity demand and weakening hydropower supply.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose 2.84 percent to 34.45 euros at 0954 GMT.

The front-month contract, the February 2011, was up 4.64 percent to 41.70 euros.

"We've got some colder weather forecasts in, and now we are actually supposed to see temperatures below normal, which has certainly not been the case for the first half of the winter," a Norway-based power analyst said.

He said the month-ahead forecast looked "really cold toward the end."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said it expected the spot price for Saturday to come out at 32.8 euros later today.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said he expected weather conditions to be quite dry and cool in the next days, and turn more unsettled again later next week. Beyond that period, conditions were expected to be drier and colder but not extremely cold.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 18.8 terawatt hours above normal, down 1.8 TWh compared to Thursday's estimate, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.95 dollars at 0956 GMT, up 0.62 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 0.83 percent to 7.25 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.40 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Walter Gibbs)