OSLO Jan 17 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell sharply on Tuesday on a tumble in the spot price, continued mild weather which is making hydroelectric power abundant, and no sign of a shift in weather patterns.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 4 percent to 32.60 euros by 1150 GMT while the front-month February contract was down 5.9 percent to 39.40 euros.

"The fundamentals are all bearish. There is a lot of water in the system and the weather is not very winter-like," said a trader. "The system price came well under the expectations and that can impact near-term contracts very sharply."

"There aren't any bullish signals out there," the trader added.

PRICE DRIVERS

* The spot price for Wednesday was set at 38.05 euros, the trader said, well below expectations for 41/42 euros and also below the previous day's 45.7 euros.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: forecasts are for a bit more unsettled and milder weather throughout the period compared with yesterday's runs. Extremely mild and wet weather not likely though. More like near or slightly above normal. End of period possibly slowly milder but this is not very certain so far. A major cold spell is currently not hinted to set in before the end of the month.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 18.4 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth $112.50 at 1155 GMT, up 1 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 0.1 percent to 6.85 euros.

* Nuclear: outages are seen unchanged for the first part of the week.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.2 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.8 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Birrane)