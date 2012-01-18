OSLO Jan 18 Forward Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> rose on Wednesday in a rebound from Tuesday's drop
as forecasts turned for lower temperatures ahead, impying
increasing short-term demand.
The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose
0.62 percent to 32.60 euros at 1118 GMT.
The front-month contract, the February 2011, was up
0.64 percent to 39.25 euros.
"The temperatures in the latest forecasts are driving the
market today," said a Norway-based analyst.
PRICE DRIVERS
* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said the coming week would be cloudy
with some showers, with temperatures and precipitation around
normal levels, followed by a period of decreasing weather
activity. "A significant cold spell is still not likely though."
* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now
will be 18.1 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, up 1 TWh from
Tuesday's estimate, according to Point Carbon.
* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 111.90
dollars at 1119 GMT, up 0.32 percent.
* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
was up 3.86 percent to 6.99 euros.
* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 40.2 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012,
unchanged from yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Keiron Henderson)