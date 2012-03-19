OSLO, March 19 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> dropped on Monday as forecasters said the unseasonably warm temperatures of recent weeks would likely continue toward the end of March, cutting demand at a time of rich hydropower supply.

The benchmark second-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange fell 3.53 percent to 28.70 euros at 1244 GMT.

The front-month April 2012 contract was off 4.6 percent to 27.60 euros.

"It's the bearish weather that keeps pushing the market down," said a Norway-based portfolio manager. "It's still warm and wet, especially this week and maybe next week."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the portfolio manager said he expected the average spot price, which came out at 28.53 for Tuesday, to remain approximately level through the week.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, predicted a mild week with rain in the west around mid-week followed by party sunny days, especially in the south, and an unsettled weekend.

"Next week generally more unsettled again with partly above normal rain," he said. "Temperatures above normal at first but likely to be more near normal later in the week. A major cold air outbreak is not likely though."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 18.6 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 125.65 dollars at 1244 GMT, down 0.16 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 1.42 percent to 7.66 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.1 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.3 euro compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Alison Birrane)