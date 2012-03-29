OSLO, March 29 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Thursday after weather forecasters predicted that a chilly period would interrupt the unusually mild spring that the region has experienced so far.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, rose 1.67 percent to 28 euros ($37.21) at 1002 GMT.

The front-month contract, the April 2012, was up 1.85 percent to 27.50 euros.

"There is quite a significant change in the weather forecast," an analyst at Sweden's Telge Kraft said, predicting a rise in demand across the hydropower-reliant region.

"The temperatures will fall down below the seasonal average as we approach the end of this week and into the beginning of next, and we will have colder temperatures for at least a week, and it will be drier at the same time."

Contracts further out on the curve rose on the strength of higher prices for gas, coal and carbon emission permits, he said.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Friday to come in just under 25 euros, up from Thursday's 23.89 euros as some hydropower inflows freeze and demand rises.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: "Tomorrow, the weekend and first half of the next week will be cloudy with occasional mostly shower-like precipitation falling increasingly as snow down to near sea level. Amounts mostly low to moderate only. Temperatures below normal."

He added: "The second half of the next week will get milder with near normal temperatures at least in the southern parts."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen at 17.9 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 123.90 dollars at 1006 GMT, down 0.21 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was up 1.39 percent to 7.28 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 38.7 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, up 0.3 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon.

($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs, editing by Jane Baird)