OSLO, April 4 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> rose on Wednesday due to forecasts predicting dry weather conditions over the hydropower-reliant region, on the last day of trading before the Easter holiday.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the third-quarter 2012, rose 2.19 percent to 32.70 euros at 0946 GMT.

The front-month contract, the May 2012, jumped 5.60 percent to 29.25 euros.

"It is rising because of dry weather forecasts. The last weather update was really dry so the market keeps pushing upwards," said a trader.

The Nordic power market will shut on Thursday, Friday and Monday due to the Easter holiday. Trade will resume on Tuesday.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: The trader expected the spot price for Thursday to come out at 29.25-30 euros, due to lower consumption over the Easter break. "There is also more wind power production expected in the system for tomorrow," he said.

* Weather: Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said "the cold and mainly dry weather expected for the Easter weekend might linger a bit longer than originally forecast."

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 15.0 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 124.37 dollars at 1025 GMT, down 0.39 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 0.46 percent to 6.46 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.5 euros per megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2012, up 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Birrane)