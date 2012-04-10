OSLO, April 10 Short-term forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> tumbled on Tuesday due to weather forecasts predicting rain while long-term prices declined on downbeat macroeconomic data released over the Easter break.

The benchmark third-quarter 2012 contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange was down 5.18 percent to 31.10 euros at 0935 GMT.

The front-month May 2012 contract was down 6.61 percent to 26.85 euros, while the year 2013 contract was down 0.76 percent to 39.15 euros.

"The short-term prices fell quite a lot due to the wetter weather forecasts. There is a lot of rain coming in," said a Swedish trader. "The year products are down due to bad macroeconomic data in the U.S. that was released on Friday."

Concerns over the U.S. economy, and by extension Europe's, resurfaced after Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed just 120,000 jobs were added in March, well below the market's median expectation of 203,000..

Trade on the Nordic power market was shut between Thursday and Monday inclusively due to Easter holidays.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Wednesday to come out at about 31 euros later in the day, due to higher demand for power, up from 28.95 euros for Tuesday.

"People are coming back to work and factories are starting to work again after the break. And there is not much wind production seen for tomorrow," the trader said.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the forecasts, both the EC and the GFS, predict above normal precipitation.

"After a few wet days, precipitation seems to be around or above normal while the temperature will be below normal until late April," he said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 0.7 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 121.80 dollars at 0948 GMT, down 0.71 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 3.67 percent to 6.56 euros.

* Nuclear: The amount of capacity unavailable due to maintenance or outages is now 760 megawatts, down from 1,800 MW at the end of March. The Ringhals 2 nuclear reactor in Sweden came back in operations on April 6.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 39.8 euros per megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euros compared with yesterday's close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jason Neely)