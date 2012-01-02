OSLO, Jan 2 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> tumbled on Monday as mild and wet weather boosted supply, and further falls were possible as weather forecasts predicted no cold spell. The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 4.5 percent to 32.20 euros by 1008 GMT, a big drop from above 40 euros in mid-November, while the front-month February 2012 contract dropped 2.8 percent to 36.75 euros. "There is still a downside but it's getting limited ... a few euros, maybe more, but it's getting very low now," a trader said. "The weather would need to change significantly for the market to turn. The hydro supply is exceptionally high, but there's no indication of a weather change," the traded added. PRICE DRIVERS * Hydro balance: The total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen 20.5 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, a small drop on a day earlier, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company. * Weather: Forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, said this week should be cool with occasional precipitation and temperatures near normal. However, next week could be milder and a longer lasting cold period is not seen. * Oil: A barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.22 dollars at 1008 GMT, down 0.6 percent. * Carbon: European Union Allowances for December were up 0.8 percent to 7.14 euros. * The amount of power capacity unavailable due to maintenance was seen at 2,041 megawatts, up from 1,770 megawatts last week. * Coal: The short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 41.8 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with Friday, according to Point Carbon. Click on the following for information about Nasdaq OMX Commodities, German and French power prices, outages, reports and mainland European interconnector maintenance. NORDICS: Forward prices <0#ENOALL:> GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Jane Baird)