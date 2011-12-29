OSLO Dec 29 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> continued their downward spiral on Thursday on unseasonably wet and mild weather, and traders saw further downside risks.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, fell 1 percent to 36.65 euros by 1017 GMT while the front month January 2012 contract, dropped 1.25 percent to 35.60 euros.

"It's wet and mild, and the surplus in the hydro balance is growing day by day," a trader said. "The weather forecast is quite stable so there is more downside... everything that's influencing the market is bearish."

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Friday to come out under 30 euros later today after 26.2 euros a day earlier on somewhat lower temperatures and lower wind output.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen 20.0 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, a jump from 17.9 terawatt hours on Wednesday, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, said wet and mild weather keeps sentiment bearish.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.76 dollars at 1017 GMT, up 0.2 percent.

* Carbon: European Union Allowances for December were down 1.3 percent to 7.67 euros.

* Nuclear production has been unchanged on Wednesday. The amount of power capacity unavailable due to maintenance was unchanged at 1,770 megawatts.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 42.7 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.3 euros compared with Wednesday according to Point Carbon.

