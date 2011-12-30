OSLO Dec 30 Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell further on Friday as mild, wet and windy weather boosted supplies further while consumption forecasts remained bearish.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the first-quarter 2012, fell 0.4 percent to 36.60 euros by 1008 GMT, a big drop from above 50 euros mid November, while the front month January 2012 contract , dropped 1.5 percent to 35.35 euros.

"Lots of rain and wind just continue to add to the supply side boost while Europe's economic hole keeps consumption prospects fairly depressed," a trader said.

"The market has come down so much that I don't see too much further downside but there is also nothing out there to change the market's direction for now," the traded added.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Monday to come out around 32 euros after 30.6 euros for Friday on lower wind power availability and a rise in consumption back towards normal.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland is seen 19.4 terawatt hours above normal 15 days from now, a small rise on a day earlier, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, said there are still no signs for a significant change in general weather pattern but some less mild and wet days seem likely towards January 10th or so. EC monthly suggests ongoing mostly mild and wet weather, though with no signs of a major cold spell.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 107.79 dollars at 1000 GMT, down 0.2 percent.

* Carbon: European Union Allowances for December were down 0.1 percent to 7.25 euros.

* Nuclear production has been unchanged on Thursday. The amount of power capacity unavailable due to maintenance was unchanged at 1,770 megawatts.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 42.0 euros per megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2012, down 0.7 euros compared with Thursday according to Point Carbon.

