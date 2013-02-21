BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Feb 21 Spot gold extended its losses to a third straight session on Thursday, hitting a seven-month low of $1,555.54 an ounce by 0200 GMT, on worries that the Federal Reserve would stop or scale back its monetary stimulus.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract dropped to $1,555.2, its lowest since late June. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment under PIS in Tejas Networks Limited by FII/FPI investment limit from 24 to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEwhyX) Further company coverage: