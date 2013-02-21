SINGAPORE Feb 21 Spot gold extended its losses to a third straight session on Thursday, hitting a seven-month low of $1,555.54 an ounce by 0200 GMT, on worries that the Federal Reserve would stop or scale back its monetary stimulus.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract dropped to $1,555.2, its lowest since late June. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)