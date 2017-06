A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts Indian currency notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee/dollar last at 55.21/22 vs 55.12/13 close on Thursday, though trading has been range-bound through most of the session.

Weaker global risk assets pushing up USD/INR, with euro easing against the dollar following weak demand at a Spanish bond auction. However, some dollar sales spotted from foreign institutional investors planning to bid for unused debt limits on government and corporate bonds later in the day.

Senior dealer says USD/INR to take cues from euro moves next week. The BSE Sensex was down 0.6 percent.