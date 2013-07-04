COLOMBO, July 4 Sri Lankan shares, led by market
heavyweight John Keells Holdings, weakened on Thursday
due to investors' concerns over the rupee's weakness, and
worries that outflows from government securities could spread to
equities.
The share index fell 0.73 percent to end at 6073.17, its
lowest close since June 26.
Moody's cut its credit rating outlook for Sri Lanka from
positive to stable on Tuesday, adding to the bearish sentiment.
Turnover was at 738.1 million rupees ($5.65 million) on
Thursday, less than this year's daily average turnover of about
1 billion rupees, according to provisional exchange data. John
Keells lost 2.2 percent to 253.90 rupees.
($1 = 130.6250 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)