COLOMBO, July 5 Sri Lankan shares hit a
two-month low on Friday, extending losses for a third straight
session, led by foreign selling in market heavyweight John
Keells Holdings amid investor concerns over the rupee's
weakness, brokers said.
The main share index ended down 0.41 percent or 24.99
points at 6048.18, its lowest close since May 5. It has fallen
1.5 percent in the last three sessions.
The rupee has been on a decline since early last month as
foreign investors exited from T-bonds as they have done in other
emerging markets after the outlook on the U.S. economy improved,
making U.S. Treasury yields more attractive.
Brokers said the cut in Sri Lanka's foreign currency
sovereign rating outlook by Moody's also weighed on foreign
investor sentiment.
Turnover was at 570.2 million rupees ($4.37 million) on
Friday, less than this year's daily average turnover of about 1
billion rupees, according to provisional exchange data. John
Keells lost 2.24 percent to 248.20 rupees.
($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)