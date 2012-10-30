BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
MUMBAI, Oct 30 India's main indexes fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday after the central bank left the repo rate on hold and signalled no easing action would be taken until 2013, denting interest rate sensitive sectors such as banks and property. Banks, especially state-owned ones, were further hurt after the Reserve Bank of India also increased the amount of provisioning against restructured assets for the sector to 2.75 percent from 2 percent, as part of its monetary policy review. State bank of India fell 4.6 percent, while property developer DLF fell 2.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended down 1.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.