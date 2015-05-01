TORONTO May 1 Canada's main stock exchange rose shortly after the open, helped by moderate gains among energy and resource issues as well as financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 38.72 points, or 0.25 percent, to 15,263.24. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors made gains, with energy up 0.4 percent and materials rising 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)