NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive in late trading on Thursday, erasing earlier losses after the European Central Bank would not accept Greek government bonds as collateral for loans to banks.

The ECB move rekindled safe-haven demand for low-risk U.S. and German government debt as it stoked worries about runs at Greek banks and concerns the new Greek government would have trouble renegotiating debt terms with its euro zone partners, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.754 percent, down 2.6 basis points from late on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield hit a 1-1/2 week high at 1.846 percent earlier Wednesday.

German Bund futures was last quoted at 158.89, nearly unchanged on the day after hitting a session low at 158.52. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)