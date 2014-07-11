* Disappointment over the lack of specifics in the budget could linger, keeping shares off the record highs hit on July 8.
* Technically, traders say, the Nifty still looks over stretched, with some technical patterns such as "double top" advocating a potential move to the 7,250-7,300 range from its 7,459.60 close on Friday.
* April-June earnings, including from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), and inflation data will influence trading.
* Concerns about contagion from Portugal's banking sector could weigh, traders add.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Monday: May WPI (1200 India time)
May CPI (1730 India time)
Wed: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) earnings
Thurs: Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Auto Ltd's (BAJA.NS) earnings
Fri: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS) and Reliance Power Ltd's (RPOL.NS) earnings
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)