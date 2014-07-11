Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

* Disappointment over the lack of specifics in the budget could linger, keeping shares off the record highs hit on July 8.

* Technically, traders say, the Nifty still looks over stretched, with some technical patterns such as "double top" advocating a potential move to the 7,250-7,300 range from its 7,459.60 close on Friday.

* April-June earnings, including from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), and inflation data will influence trading.

* Concerns about contagion from Portugal's banking sector could weigh, traders add.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Monday: May WPI (1200 India time)

May CPI (1730 India time)

Wed: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) earnings

Thurs: Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Auto Ltd's (BAJA.NS) earnings

Fri: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS) and Reliance Power Ltd's (RPOL.NS) earnings

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)