By David K. Randall
| NEW YORK, June 15
NEW YORK, June 15 The parliamentary elections in
Greece on Sunday are just the start of what could be a tense two
weeks for markets.
At least five major-market moving events are expected to
happen within the next two weeks. Results of the Greek elections
could determine whether the country remains in the euro zone.
The Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting on June 19th
and 20th could end with the Fed deciding to announce further
monetary easing.
The European Union summit, at which officials are expected
to discuss plans to integrate the union's banking system, comes
the following week, along with the start of an Iranian oil
embargo by EU countries on July 1 - a move that could affect
global energy prices.
And in the middle of it all could come the U.S. Supreme
Court decision on the Affordable Health Care Act, which could
lead to big swings in healthcare stocks and potentially shift
momentum in the U.S. presidential election.
The next two weeks will be a "critical inflection point in
the economy and the markets," said Phil Orlando, chief equity
strategist at Federated Investors. As a result, no one in the
firm is taking vacations until at least July 4.
"For the next two weeks it's all hands on deck," he said.
Here are some ways to play the next uncertain weeks.
GO BULLISH AND TARGETED
Orlando is heading into the second half of June with a
bullish stance. His strategy: overweight U.S. stocks and
underweight U.S. Treasuries, a position that he's hedging by
shorting the euro.
He expects that the Fed will keep the federal funds target
rate at a historic 0 to 0.25 percent and may extend its
bond-buying program, known as Operation Twist, which has helped
bring down long-term interest rates.
The pending Supreme Court decision could have lasting
impacts beyond the healthcare sector, he said. A decision to
overturn the act would "signal a renewed era of pro-business
policies in support of deregulation, economic growth and the
financial markets," Orlando noted in a report to clients. The
report said a decision to overturn the law, which requires
individuals to obtain health insurance or face fines, was
"likely."
Jonathan Golub, chief market strategist at UBS, wrote in a
note to clients Friday that the current "risk-on, risk-off"
market, characterized by broad swings in both directions, will
continue. His team identified several U.S. companies that have a
track record of outperforming the broad Standard & Poor's 500
stock index during times in which credit markets were stressed
in Europe's so-called peripheral countries of Portugal, Spain,
Italy and Ireland.
Among his team's 30 picks: AutoZone, Mattel,
Netflix, General Mills, Pfizer and
Raytheon.
DEFEND YOURSELF
Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial,
said investors should expect volatility in both the stock and
fixed income markets over the next two weeks.
"This has all the fingerprints of a trader's market, a
market that moves on the headlines," she said. As a result, she
said, she expects defensive stocks in sectors like utilities and
telecom to continue to move higher.
Defensives tend to do well, even during turmoil, because
these dividend-paying companies sell items like electricity,
cereal, and macaroni and cheese, that consumers buy regardless
of the direction of the broad economy.
Investors who want to make a defensive bet could opt for an
exchange traded fund like the $6.6 billion SPDR Utilities Select
Sector or the $5.9 billion Consumer Staples Select
Sector SPDR. Both funds cost 18 cents per $100 invested
and yield more than 2.6 percent.
Each fund is top-weighted with its largest holdings. Procter
& Gamble accounts for about 12.6 percent of the consumer
staples fund, according to Morningstar, while Southern Co.
makes up about 9 percent of the utilities fund.
With their strong balance sheets that include large amounts
of cash and increasing rates of dividends, some technology
stocks could also be considered defensive plays, Quincy said.
The $2.3 billion Vanguard Information Technology ETF
is one low-priced option. The fund costs 19 cents per $100
invested and yields 0.7 percent. Its top holdings are Apple
, International Business Machines and Microsoft
Corp.
Stock market volatility over the next few weeks could also
provide opportunities for longer-term investors to pick up
high-quality companies at depressed prices, said Bill Stone,
chief investment strategist PNC Asset Management Group.
"We think that there's going to be several good entry points
ahead of us," he said.