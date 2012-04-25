April 25 Electronic bond trading platforms
operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc's quarterly profit
rose but missed analysts' expectations by a cent, hurt by higher
expenses.
MarketAxess earned $13.4 million for the first quarter, or
35 cents per share, up from $10.8 million, or 27 cents a share,
a share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 16 percent to $50.7 million, while
commissions jumped nearly 19 percent to $44.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per
share on revenue of $50.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Expenses rose 8 percent to $27.9 million for the quarter
ended March.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.05 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.