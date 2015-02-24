Feb 24 MarketAxess Holdings Inc, an electronic bond-trading platform operator, appointed David Krein as head of its research division.

The research division provides market research and analysis for institutional credit markets.

Krein previously headed research at Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's global indexes business.

He has also worked in product development and analytics at S&P Dow Jones Indices. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)