BRIEF-Pacific Drilling says qtrly loss per share $4.69
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
Feb 24 MarketAxess Holdings Inc, an electronic bond-trading platform operator, appointed David Krein as head of its research division.
The research division provides market research and analysis for institutional credit markets.
Krein previously headed research at Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's global indexes business.
He has also worked in product development and analytics at S&P Dow Jones Indices. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock