Oct 26 MarketAxess Holdings Inc., which
operates a global electronic bond trading system, said on
Wednesday it posted stronger-than-expected earnings in the third
quarter with trading volume passing $1 trillion in October.
Third-quarter net income was $30.9 million or 82 cents a
share, up 36.7 percent from a year ago, while quarterly revenue
totaled $90.3 million, up 21.7 percent from a year earlier, the
New York-based firm said.
Its third-quarter per-share earnings had been expected at 78
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In addition to continued gains in U.S. corporate bond
volume and market share, we are seeing strong momentum in
European fixed income and emerging market debt trading," said
Richard McVey, MarketAxess chairman and chief executive, in a
statement.
Meanwhile, year-to-date trading volume broke the $1 trillion
mark this month for the first time, McVey said during a
conference call on Wednesday following the release of the
company's latest results.
Trading volume in the third quarter rose to $322 billion, a
34 percent increase from a year ago, as a result of record
trading of emerging market bonds and rising use of its Open
Trading marketplace, according to the company.
(Reporting By Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)