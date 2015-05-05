May 5 MarketCounsel, a regulatory compliance consulting firm, hired Loren Morris as director of strategic development and Bob Powell as director of special projects.

Morris will join the firm from Cantor Fitzgerald, where he was partner and director of operations and advisor services.

He has previously worked at Dynasty Financial Services, Charles Schwab Advisor Services and Saratoga Capital LLC.

Powell is joining MarketCounsel after almost 20 years at Fidelity Investments, most recently as senior director of strategy planning.

At Fidelity Investments, he helped manage regulatory compliance initiatives required by Dodd Frank reform, MarketCounsel said in a statement. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)