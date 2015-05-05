May 5 MarketCounsel, a regulatory compliance
consulting firm, hired Loren Morris as director of strategic
development and Bob Powell as director of special projects.
Morris will join the firm from Cantor Fitzgerald, where he
was partner and director of operations and advisor services.
He has previously worked at Dynasty Financial Services,
Charles Schwab Advisor Services and Saratoga Capital LLC.
Powell is joining MarketCounsel after almost 20 years at
Fidelity Investments, most recently as senior director of
strategy planning.
At Fidelity Investments, he helped manage regulatory
compliance initiatives required by Dodd Frank reform,
MarketCounsel said in a statement.
