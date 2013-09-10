Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in companies owned by foreign promoters rally after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it would allow non-residents to buy stocks of listed domestic firms through the foreign direct investment route.

The new rule would make it easier for foreign promoters, who were earlier able to raise their stakes only through separate processes such as open market offers, to buy shares in listed companies.

ABB India (ABB.NS) jumps 19.3 percent while Siemens (SIEM.NS) gains 6.5 percent and United Spirits (UNSP.NS) is up 3 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)