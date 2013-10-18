Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - CLSA has downgraded Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) to "sell" from "underperform" despite better-than-expected July-September results, saying profit margins should weaken in the second half of the fiscal year as product-mix worsens and input cost pressures rise.
CLSA says Bajaj's valuations are also "expensive" at 16 times fiscal 2015 price-to-earnings.
Bajaj, India's second-largest motorcycle maker by sales, reported on Wednesday a second-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates as a weaker rupee gave export earnings a boost.
(Reporting by Indulal P)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.