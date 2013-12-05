India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee off highs, dealers cite state-run bank buying dollars likely on behalf of oil refiners and importers.
Pair at 61.75/76 versus 62.05/06 last close after easing to 61.52 in session. Some caution also setting in ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday which will be key ahead of December FOMC meet.
Largest long position in rupee since late January, Reuters poll shows.
Exit polls predict strong showing for leading opposition party in key state polls.
Inflows from Power Grid Corp of India (PGRD.NS) share sale, which opened on Tuesday and closes on Friday, will be watched on the last day for institutional investors to put in bids on Thursday.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.