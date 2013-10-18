Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 11.09 billion rupees worth of Indian shares on Thursday, a tenth consecutive session of purchases that bought their total to 78.47 billion rupees, regulatory and exchange data show.
The strong buying is bolstering sentiment. The Nifty rose as much as 2.2 percent to its highest level in nearly five months, while the BSE Sensex rose to its highest since November 2010.
FIIs have bought over 800 billion rupees worth of Indian shares so far in 2013, regulatory and exchange data show.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.