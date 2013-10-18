Stock brokers keep watch on the key Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Bombay May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 11.09 billion rupees worth of Indian shares on Thursday, a tenth consecutive session of purchases that bought their total to 78.47 billion rupees, regulatory and exchange data show.

The strong buying is bolstering sentiment. The Nifty rose as much as 2.2 percent to its highest level in nearly five months, while the BSE Sensex rose to its highest since November 2010.

FIIs have bought over 800 billion rupees worth of Indian shares so far in 2013, regulatory and exchange data show.

