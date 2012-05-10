* Shares in Indian banks rise after the RBI's deposit measures announced on Wednesday are seen improving cash positions in the sector. * Banks can now use funds from foreign currency non-resident deposits as collateral against lending to local residents, a move that could help attract dollar inflows and also improve liquidity in the system. * Liquidity could also improve after the RBI followed up with new FX measures on Thursday.. * The NSE's bank index gains 0.6 percent, after falling 8.5 percent as of Wednesday's close vs a 5.2 percent fall in NSE index. * ICICI Bank gains 0.4 percent, while State bank of India adds 0.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)