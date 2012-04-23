A drop in banks' holding of mandated securities may support
bonds, which have seen yields rise in spite of the hefty rate
cut by the central bank.
Yields have gone up 20 basis points since the RBI's policy
last week.
Supply concerns have again taken the centre stage. Barclays
Capital, however, says some near-term relief may be likely.
Under banking laws, lenders have to keep a minimum of 24
percent of deposits as cash, gold or government bonds, called
statutory liquidity ratio. This ensures a large captive demand
for government paper.
Holding of excess SLR securities by banks fell to 4.73
percent as of April 6 from 6.12 percent on March 23, as per the
RBI's weekly data released Friday.
Part of this can be accounted by the recent large deposit
base growth, which rose by 1.9 trillion rupees in the two weeks
to April 6.
Barclays Capital, in a note, said it expected the low excess
SLR holding and redemptions in the first week of May to keep
bonds supported over the next one week.
However, the seasonal rise in deposit growth may wane after
the first week of May and the large supply may continue to weigh
thereafter.
It expects the benchmark yield to trade in a
8.35 percent-8.70 percent range in the near term, moving towards
the upper end after the first week of May. It was last trading
at 8.57 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)