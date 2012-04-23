India federal bond yields remain biased up after talk of foreign investors selling debt on concerns about tax issues and the rupee's depreciation.

"There has been talk of sustained FII selling today on concerns about the recent sharp rupee fall. Investors are also worried about the implications of the GAAR introduced in the budget," said a senior dealer with a foreign dealership, referring to the General Anti-Avoidance Rules on taxes.

The rupee has seen a sharp fall on Monday, down nearly 1 percent, on worries about the gloom in the economy and paralysis in key decision-making by the government.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has sought to allay such concerns that revised Indian tax laws might make foreign investors retroactively liable for taxes.

The talk of foreign investors selling debt comes on a day when unutilised debt limits in government and corporates bond are to be auctioned.

The market regulator will auction 26.13 billion rupees worth limits in government bonds and 45.47 billion rupees in some corporate bonds will be auctioned.

At 3:36 p.m., the 10-year paper yielded 8.56 percent, up 2 basis point from Friday's close. The most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond was at 8.59 percent, higher by 2 basis points. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)